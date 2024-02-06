Follow CGSP on Social Media

What Do Namibian Giraffes Have To Do With the Chinese Economy? Ask Weibo

by Cobus van Staden
A screenshot of a post by the U.S. embassy in China, which became the unexpected site of an outpouring of complaints about the Chinese economy.

A post by the U.S. embassy in China about the use of GPS to boost giraffe conservation in Namibia became the unlikely location for a collective freakout about the Chinese economy.

By Monday, the post received about 166,000 comments, many bemoaning the state of the Chinese economy and the fact that the stock market has seen four years of decline.

